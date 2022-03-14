Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $35.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

