Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $61,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Comcast by 702.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 162,239 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after buying an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

