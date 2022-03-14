Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 108,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOH opened at $83.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.56. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

