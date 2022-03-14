Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 93.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 862.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth $90,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth $207,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. Loews Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $63.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

