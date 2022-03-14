Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.7% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $190.45 on Monday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

