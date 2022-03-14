Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,843,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 790,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $3,214,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.