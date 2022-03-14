Comerica Bank Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Discovery by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Discovery by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.