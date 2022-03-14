Comerica Bank Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 171,074 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Meritor worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 18.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 28.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTOR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTOR opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

