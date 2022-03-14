Comerica Bank Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of PBF Energy worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.50. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

