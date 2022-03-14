Comerica Bank Has $1.62 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

