Comerica Bank Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 38.1% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock worth $112,531,148. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $96.05 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

