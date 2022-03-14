Comerica Bank Has $1.72 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,256 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.58. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

