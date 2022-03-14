Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 63,372 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. State Street Corp increased its position in Option Care Health by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,991,000 after acquiring an additional 608,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 141,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Option Care Health by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Option Care Health by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Option Care Health by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.36. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

