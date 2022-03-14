Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,241 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 779,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 286,705 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,075 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 675.8% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 52,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

