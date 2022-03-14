Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,469 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,236,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 279,049 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,980,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 136,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 196,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $622.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

