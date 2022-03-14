Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 139,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

