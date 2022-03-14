Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 19.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,037,000 after acquiring an additional 80,657 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $114.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.