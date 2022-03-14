Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

