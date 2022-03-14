Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

SAM opened at $346.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.52 and a beta of 0.83. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.74 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.