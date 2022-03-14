Comerica Bank Sells 10,775 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,593,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 941,089 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

