Comerica Bank Sells 14,143 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,143 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,926 shares of company stock worth $585,485. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

