Comerica Bank Sells 168,118 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

