Comerica Bank Sells 27,130 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

