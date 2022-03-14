Comerica Bank Sells 4,086 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $64.31 on Monday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

