Comerica Bank Sells 7,511 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.31. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

