Comerica Bank Sells 8,217 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 582.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,980 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $7,485,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 182,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

