Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,564 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NIO by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after buying an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 4,138.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,086,000 after buying an additional 2,057,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in NIO by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,213,000 after buying an additional 1,465,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Shares of NIO opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

