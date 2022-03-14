Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.71. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $127.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -18.97%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,083 shares of company stock worth $981,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

