CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 709,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,251,002 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $6.86.
A number of analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.
In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $207,940 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $19,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 808,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CommScope by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
