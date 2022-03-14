CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 709,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,251,002 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $207,940 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $19,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 808,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CommScope by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

