Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $60.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

