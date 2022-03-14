Comparing Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinite Group and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rackspace Technology 0 5 5 0 2.50

Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.04%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group 0.34% -0.73% 1.63% Rackspace Technology -7.25% 15.14% 3.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinite Group and Rackspace Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.66 $680,000.00 N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.70 -$218.30 million ($1.05) -9.60

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Infinite Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Infinite Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Infinite Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

