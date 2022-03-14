Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.54) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.74).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,657 ($21.71) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,693.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,583.90. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823 ($23.89).

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.02), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($62,945.91).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

