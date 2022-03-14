Conceal (CCX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $111,438.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $111,438.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,653.63 or 0.99953194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00067267 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00243540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00130806 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.09 or 0.00256246 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004099 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034079 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,718,852 coins and its circulating supply is 11,874,188 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.