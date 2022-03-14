Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.45 or 0.06534733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00265445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.00730495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00065696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00470027 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00376057 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.