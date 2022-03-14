Connectome Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $145,435.18 and approximately $1.86 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

