Constellation Software Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE CSU traded down C$10.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2,037.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,127.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,162.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.18 billion and a PE ratio of 110.31. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,672.03 and a one year high of C$2,385.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,507.14.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

