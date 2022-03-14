Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Chairman Sells $334,500.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 119,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

