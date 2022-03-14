Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Chairman Sells $334,500.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 119,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $14.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.