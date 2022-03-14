ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $440,687.34 and approximately $153.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

