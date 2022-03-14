Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Context Therapeutics.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Martin A. Lehr purchased 13,000 shares of Context Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $41,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

About Context Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.