Contrasting Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Advaxis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advaxis and Cardax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advaxis currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,856.52%. Given Advaxis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Cardax.

Profitability

This table compares Advaxis and Cardax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis N/A -42.46% -35.81% Cardax N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Advaxis has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advaxis and Cardax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis $3.24 million 5.17 -$17.86 million ($0.15) -0.77 Cardax $540,000.00 0.99 -$5.06 million ($7.07) -0.09

Cardax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advaxis. Advaxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advaxis beats Cardax on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advaxis (Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Cardax (Get Rating)

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

