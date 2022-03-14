Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $10,989,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 98.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 588,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,344. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.