Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 983,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 716,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 588,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

