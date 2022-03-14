Convex Finance Price Hits $15.37 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $826.07 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.37 or 0.00039744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.57 or 0.06530792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,646.08 or 0.99933672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040490 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,170,242 coins and its circulating supply is 53,746,372 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

