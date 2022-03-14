Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Zeta Resources Limited Sells 150,000 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$572,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,674,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,903,149.75.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00.

Shares of CMMC traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.46. 645,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,961. The stock has a market cap of C$727.86 million and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.48. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$5.07.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.91.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

