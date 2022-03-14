Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Trading Up 2,900%

Shares of Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Rating) were up 2,900% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 84,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 281,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00.

Get Coro Mining alerts:

About Coro Mining (TSE:COP)

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.