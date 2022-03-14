Corra.Finance Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001085 BTC on major exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $643,567.16 and $30.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.37 or 0.06528244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,496.09 or 0.99923826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

