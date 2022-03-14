Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.68

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 36151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

