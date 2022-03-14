Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.08. 145,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

