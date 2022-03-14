Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.74

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 29892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
