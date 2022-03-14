County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of County Line Energy stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. County Line Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About County Line Energy

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

